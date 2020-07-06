Balamuralikrishna one of the greatest classical singers: Minister

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 July 2020 23:06 IST

‘He brought laurels to Telugus across the globe’

Minister for Tourism and Culture Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has described Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna as one of the greatest classical singers, who brought laurels to Telugus across the globe.

Participating as a chief guest at the 90th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. Balamuralikrishna at the Collectorate here on Monday, the Minister said that though it was decided by the government to hold the birth anniversary of the legendary singer in a grand manner every year, it was being held on a subdued note this year in view of the COVID-19.

It was for this reason that the decision to honour musicians with cash prizes, worth ₹10 lakh, could not be done this year. The government was committed to the welfare of artistes and old-age pensions were granted to them this year. Dr. Balamuralikrishna was born in a family of musicians in Sankaraguptam village in East Godavari district on July 6.

He was instrumental in bringing honour and recognition to Carnatic music by giving thousands of concerts across the globe. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri in recognition of his contribution to music.

Chairman of AP Official Language Commission Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said that Dr. Balamuralikrishna had exhibited his excellence in music, when he performed at the Tyagaraja Aradhana Mahotsavam, when as an 8-year-old child. He made several experiments in classical music, acted in film and sang film songs also.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand, VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, Joint Collector Venugopal Reddy, DRO M. Sridevi, RDO Penchala Kishore and District Tourism Officer Purnima Devi were present.