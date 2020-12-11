Balalaya Samprokshanam held

The five-day Balalayam climaxed with the performance of Samprokshanam at the temple of Bhu Varahaswamy here on Thursday.
After the completion of certain mandatory rituals, Samprokshanam was ceremoniously observed in Makara Lagnam between 9 and 10.30. The special rituals observed at yagasala also culminated with Maha Poornahuti.
Speaking to the media, the TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy said that Balalayam was necessitated following the management’s decision to provide gold coating to the existing gopuram above the sanctum of the ancient temple.
It would take four to five months for completion of the gold plating works and till such time devotees would not be allowed for darshanam of the main deity, he said.
Only after the performance of Maha Samprokshanam darshanam would be resumed.
