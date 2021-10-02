Balakrishna to hold Rayalaseema meet on Oct.6

Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna will hold a meeting of Telugu Desam Party leaders from Rayalaseema districts at Hindupur on October 6, seen as a preparatory meeting for gearing up for the 2024 elections.

This meeting was necessitated due to the internal feud getting louder by the day and party State president Kinjarapu Acchanaidu writing an open letter on Friday to the party leaders in Anantapur to not to poach into Assembly constituencies of other party leaders, who had been given the responsibility of that particular constituency.

The letter comes in the wake of Anantapur Urban former MLA Vykuntam Prabhakar Chowdary going to Tadipatri and distributing tricycles under the banner of an NGO “Away” established by him. According to party sources, Mr. Prabhakar Chowdary was advised not to visit Tadipatri, but he went ahead with his programme.

Earlier, the Tadipatri former MLA and current Municipal Chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy had visited the Puttaparthi Assembly constituency and met party cadres there, but no such open letter was written by the party president at that time. According to sources, party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was keen on identifying the candidates for different constituencies by February/March next year, which had led to many leaders making their efforts to get their names finalised from the constituency of their choice.

The party had appointed in-charges and people/teams responsible for strengthening the party to face the next general elections and that too had created some commotion.