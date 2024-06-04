GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Balakrishna scores a hat-trick win but with dented victory margin

He has been winning the seat since 2014, which has been a stronghold of the TDP, since his father, N.T. Rama Rao, made his debut contest here in 1982

Published - June 04, 2024 08:46 pm IST - HINDUPUR/CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Nandamuri Balakrishna, TDP’s winning candidate from Hindupur, at a roadshow amid the elections.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, TDP’s winning candidate from Hindupur, at a roadshow amid the elections. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Film actor and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna scored a hat-trick in the Hindupur Assembly constituency of Sri Sathya Sai district on June 4 (Tuesday), although with a dented margin this time. He won by 31,602 votes against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate T.N. Deepika.

Mr. Balakrishna has been winning since 2014 in Hindupur, which has been a stronghold of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) since his father, N.T. Rama Rao founded the party and made his debut contest here in 1982.

The actor won with a majority of 81,543 votes in 2014 and in 2019, he registered an overwhelming victory with a majority of 91,704 votes, despite the so-called ‘Jagan wave’. However, the TDP cadre expressed dissatisfaction over the victory margin slipping by two-thirds this time.

Roja defeated in Nagari

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister R.K. Roja faced a humiliating defeat in the Nagari Assembly constituency of Chittoor district. Gali Bhanu Prakash, the son of veteran TDP leader Gali Muddukrishnama Naidu, defeated her by a huge margin of over 40,000 votes. In 2019, she won the seat with a thin margin of a couple of thousand votes.

Ms. Roja, who remained at the counting centre when the vote counting progressed, suddenly left the venue after the second round with her rival posting the victory margin. She was facing serious allegations of land grabbing and corruption charges in the constituency.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.