Balakrishna inspects TIDCO houses, assures beneficiaries pending works will be completed in Hindupur

Hindupur MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna visited his constituency in Sri Sathya Sai (SSS) district on Sunday. Amid slogans of ‘Jai Balayya’ by his fans and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadres, Mr. Balakrishna inaugurated an RO water plant in Somagatta panchayat of Chilamathur mandal. Later, he performed bhumi puja on Kotipi Road near Hindupur town for the construction of a power substation worth ₹3.5 crore.

The MLA also inspected the TIDCO houses on the outskirts, which were abandoned during the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government, and assured the beneficiaries that the pending works would be completed and the units distributed to them at the earliest.

He also performed bhumi puja for the construction of CC roads worth ₹50 lakh near Parigi bus station. At the request of the fans, the actor started a blood donation camp at the KVR function hall at Nanappa Nagar in Hindupur.