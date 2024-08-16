GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Balakrishna appeals to Naidu to make Hindupur the headquarters of Sri Sathya Sai district

He says that the Chief Minister had agreed to sanction ₹90 crore for the development of Hindupur, which will have industrial clusters soon

Published - August 16, 2024 06:26 pm IST - HINDUPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Hindupuram MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Hindupuram MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Hindupur MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna on Friday appealed to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to declare Hindupur as the headquarters of Sri Sathya Sai district.

Speaking to the media here, Mr. Balakrishna said that by retaining the name of the district as Sri Sathya Sai, the district headquarters could be relocated to Hindupur from the existing Puttaparthi.

He said that Mr. Naidu had agreed to sanction ₹90 crore for the development of Hindupur, while more funds were expected in the future. “As part of the integrated action plan, Hindupur will have industrial clusters soon,” he added.

Earlier, the MLA inaugurated two Anna Canteens in Hindupur town, as part of the State-wide programme of launching 100 canteens. Stating that it was the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) commitment to provide a three-meal programme for the underprivileged, he sought donors for aiding the programme. “Despite the State being in a financial crunch, the Chandrababu Naidu government is committed to implement all welfare schemes,” he stressed.

YSRCP’s turncoats

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) took a hit as the Hindupur municipal chairperson Indraja along with 8 councillors joined the TDP in the presence of Mr. Balakrishna. Speaking to the media, Ms. Indraja said that she hopes that Hindupur will witness phenomenal development under Mr. Balakrishna’s leadership.

At present, in a 38-member municipality, the YSRCP leaders jumping ship to TDP brings the latter’s tally to 17, including the earlier joining of two councillors from the MIM and YSRCP each. Taking into account the two votes of the local MLA and MP, both from the TDP, the civic body stands with the ruling party.

