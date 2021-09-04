Andhra Pradesh

Balakanda Parayanam begins in Tirumala

The 16-day-long Sodasa dina Balakanda Parayanam, aimed at universal welfare, began on a spiritual note at Vasantha Mandapam here on Friday.

Pundit Sri Maruti, under the supervision of the Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetam Acharya Principal K. Siva Subramanya Avadhani, spearheaded the religious programme.

Simultaneously, a batch of another 16 Veda upasakas embarked on the recital of Sri Sita Lakshmana Anjaneya sameta Sri Ramachandramurthy Mula mantra followed by homam at Dharmagiri. The event will be telecast live on SVBC every day at 8.30 a.m.


