Bala Tripura Sundari Devi alankaram today 

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
September 27, 2022 10:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam priests offering harati to the idol of Goddess Kanaka Durga at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam on the first day of Dasara festival in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

ADVERTISEMENT

Goddess Kanaka Durga will appear as Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi on Tuesday, the second day of the ten-day Dasara festival this year. 

Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri is decorated as Bala Tripura Sundari Devi as Sri Adi Sankara had established a Srichakra here; to beget her ‘anugraha’, she is decorated as Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi.

She is described as the divine combination of the wisdom of Goddess Saraswati, magnetic energy of Goddess Mahakali and the prosperity of Lalitha Tripura Sundari.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Worshipping her is a vital part of the shakti pooja. Even listening to her name is considered to be beneficial to the sadhaka. Sri Bala’s worship is a stepping stone to Sri Vidya Upasana, priests said. Worshipping the Goddess with abhaya hastha and aksha mala will remove all ill feelings, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app