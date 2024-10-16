Bala Sadan compound wall collapses, vehicles damaged in Suryaraopet

The compound wall of government-run Bala Sadan, located at Suryaraopet, in front of the Civil Courts Complex here, collapsed on Wednesday due to incessant rains. However, no one was injured in the incident. The three-storied building which accommodated Bala Sadan (SC and General) and the Kamala Nehru Working Women’s Hostel, was also in dilapidated condition, the inmates said.

The 10-feet-high compound wall collapsed around 3 a.m. Five cars and a few two-wheelers parked along the roadside were damaged in the incident, said NTR District Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Empowerment Officer G. Uma Devi who visited the spot.

In-charge Collector Nidhi Meena, who inquired into the incident directed the Bala Sadan and the Working Women’s Hostel officials to take steps for providing security to the children. “The wall which was soaked due to heavy rains suddenly collapsed,” said Working Women’s Hostel Superintendent V. Surya Kumari.

Ms. Uma Devi said that steps were being taken to construct the compound wall and take up repairs and renovation works for the hostel building. “About 196 girls from various districts were staying in the Working Women’s Hostel and 29 children were accommodated in the SC and General Children’s Home (Bala Sadan),” Ms. Uma Devi told The Hindu.

The Suryaraopet police said that a police picket would be arranged at the hostel till the compound wall is constructed. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman K. Appa Rao directed the WD&CW officials to construct the compound wall and take up repairs works for the entire building immediately.

