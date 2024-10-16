GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bala Sadan compound wall collapses, vehicles damaged in Suryaraopet

10-feet high compound wall collapses around 3 a.m., however, no one injured; five cars and a few two-wheelers parked along the roadside damaged in the incident, says NTR Women Development and Child Welfare Empowerment Officer

Published - October 16, 2024 07:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A police officer inspecting damaged cars as the wall of Kamala Nehru women’s hostel collapsed due to incessant rains near the Civil Courts compound in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

A police officer inspecting damaged cars as the wall of Kamala Nehru women’s hostel collapsed due to incessant rains near the Civil Courts compound in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The compound wall of government-run Bala Sadan, located at Suryaraopet, in front of the Civil Courts Complex here, collapsed on Wednesday due to incessant rains. However, no one was injured in the incident. The three-storied building which accommodated Bala Sadan (SC and General) and the Kamala Nehru Working Women’s Hostel, was also in dilapidated condition, the inmates said.

The 10-feet-high compound wall collapsed around 3 a.m. Five cars and a few two-wheelers parked along the roadside were damaged in the incident, said NTR District Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Empowerment Officer G. Uma Devi who visited the spot.

In-charge Collector Nidhi Meena, who inquired into the incident directed the Bala Sadan and the Working Women’s Hostel officials to take steps for providing security to the children. “The wall which was soaked due to heavy rains suddenly collapsed,” said Working Women’s Hostel Superintendent V. Surya Kumari.

Ms. Uma Devi said that steps were being taken to construct the compound wall and take up repairs and renovation works for the hostel building. “About 196 girls from various districts were staying in the Working Women’s Hostel and 29 children were accommodated in the SC and General Children’s Home (Bala Sadan),” Ms. Uma Devi told The Hindu

The Suryaraopet police said that a police picket would be arranged at the hostel till the compound wall is constructed. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman K. Appa Rao directed the WD&CW officials to construct the compound wall and take up repairs works for the entire building immediately.

Published - October 16, 2024 07:06 pm IST

Related Topics

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.