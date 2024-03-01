GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Bala Panchayat’ programme organised to resolve issues at the village level

Children discuss several issues such as school dropouts, cyber crimes, child marriage, sexual abuse, online frauds and civic issues in villages

March 01, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Children discussing various issues at the ‘Bala Panchayat’ programme organised in Vijayawada on Friday.

Children discussing various issues at the ‘Bala Panchayat’ programme organised in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Children of about 15 model villages of Krishna and Guntur districts participated in the ‘Bala Panchayat’ coordination programme, organised by Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF) here on Friday, to resolve issues at the village level.

“Bala Panchayats will sharpen the minds of children, develop leadership qualities and expose them to various societal issues,” said CRAF founder chairman Fr. Koshi, who attended the programme.

“A ninth-grade girl stopped coming to school all of a sudden. When we enquired about her absence, her classmates said that she was not coming to school due to family problems. We took the matter to the teacher’s notice, discussed it with her parents and resolved the issue,” said a Bala Panchayat leader, Sailaja. Another Bala Panchayat leader, Ankitha, of Kanasanipalli village of Krishna district, said that the students were told about the ill effects of excessive mobile usage.

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) member, T. Adi Lakshmi, encouraged the children to discuss their problems in the Bala Panchayats.

“Bala Panchayat members discussed various case studies on school dropouts, cyber crimes, child marriage, sexual abuse, online frauds and civic issues in villages, during the programme,” said CRAF State programme coordinator P. Francis Thambi.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson K. Suvartha, Joint Commissioner of Labour A. Ganeshan, Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) State coordinator Tirupati Rao and others participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.