‘Bala Mitras’ to raise awareness on crimes against children

December 17, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Superintendent of Police (SP), Women Protection Cell, K.G.V. Saritha on Sunday emphasised the need to raise awareness among children about child marriages, child labour and sexual abuse of children.

Speaking at a workshop on ‘Bala Mitra and Balala Hakkula Kosam’ here, organised by local NGP Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM) in collaboration with Kailash Satyarthi Foundation, Ms. Saritha said these were heinous crimes and every individual should contribute for their eradication, adding that there was a need for teachers and parents to look for behavioural changes in their children and respond accordingly.

VMM president B. Keerthi explained the ‘Bala Mitra’ training camp — 240 students of classes 7, 8 and 9 from schools in Krishna and NTR districts were chosen as ‘Bala Mitras’ and they were being trained to raise awareness and educate other children about the various crimes against children.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Disha police station, V.V. Naidu spoke about the existing laws for children, highlighting that there were stringent laws against sexual abuse of children. He advised children against talking to strangers, falling prey to cyber crimes while on social media platforms and to be mindful of the ‘good touch’ versus ‘bad touch’.

Ward Arogya secretary K. Vijaya Lakshmi, VMM Medical Director P. Deeksha, secretary G. Rashmi and others were also present.