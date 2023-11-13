Bala Bharati programme enabling children to improve soft skills and understand their responsibilities

November 13, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Many children of rural and semi-urban areas have been able to learn dance, music and soft skills under the supervision of professionals, thanks to the initiative of Bharatiya Tatva Darshana Kendram which established ‘Balabharati’ to identify hidden talent among the kids. The spiritual centre which is located adjacent to Asta Lakshmi sameta Ishwarya Venkateswara Swamy temple at Ayyannapeta of Vizianagaram conducts special classes for children on Sundays and holidays.

The trustee of the temple and founder of the center Durga Balaji who is an auditor by profession strongly feels that the kids will become responsible children when they understand and follow Indian tradition and culture. He says training in ‘Nitya Vidhi’, and daily responsibilities would also make them know how to respect parents, teachers and others.

“In the changed scenario and era of competition, children are mostly confined to academics. They are missing the sweetness of childhood also. That is why; we established this Bala Bharati programme to ensure their overall development. We also involve them in sports and games too,” he added.

Mr. Balaji’s initiative made many professionals such as Usha Gopal (Dance), and Kella. Maheswara Rao (Music), Behara Rajeswara Rao (yoga), and priest Chamarthi Ramesh (spirituality) to share their time and knowledge for children. Their training is helping many children to prove their talent in dance, music and other competitions. Recently, an intermediate girl R. Veenela got prizes in district-level dance competitions.

“The training in soft skills will also make children perform well in their academics as they will be active and creative within no time. The parents who understand the importance of training are sending their children to the classes regularly,” said D. Uma Balaji, who is the former President of Rotary Club.