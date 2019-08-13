Bakrid celebrated with gaiety

Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice, was celebrated with religious fervour and traditional enthusiasm across Prakasam district on Monday.

Thousands of worshippers thronged the Konjedu Idgah here to offer special prayers to mark Eid-ul-Azha. They exchanged Eid greetings with friends and relatives.

Over 100 goats were sacrificed as part of the celebrations to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s offer to sacrifice his son.

BJP Minority Morcha leader Sk. Khalifatullah Basha was among those who took part in the celebrations and exchanged greetings and distributed sacrificial meat on the occasion.

Eid prayers were also organised at the tastefully-decorated Masjids and Idgahs in, among other towns, Markapur, Kandukur, Giddalur, Kangiri, Chirala and Addanki in the district.