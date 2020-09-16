Bail pleas of Nutan Naidu, others rejected

An SC/ST (Atrocities Prevention) court on Wednesday rejected the bail application moved by film producer Nutan Naidu, who is accused of harassing and tonsuring a Dalit activist.

The court on Tuesday rejected the bail petition filed by Nutan Naidu and other accused N. Priya Madhuri, T. Indira Rani, Ch Varahalu, E. Ravi Kumar, S. Bala Gangadhar, M. Jhansi and K. Sowjanya, in the case filed by Pendurthi Police. Judge O.V. Nageswara Rao rejected their bail applications after a hearing.

Meanwhile, the Sixth Additional Magistrate Court dismissed the bail petitions filed by Srishti Hospital managing director P. Namratha and 15 other accused in a child trafficking case. Police registered a case against Namratha on charges of child trafficking in collusion with some doctors, staff and agents.

Namrata, along with other accused, filed the bail petitions which came up for hearing on Tuesday. Judge Rajani who heard the pleas dismissed the bail petitions.