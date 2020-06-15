Bail plea filed for Atchannaidu

A group of advocates on Monday filed a bail application in the ACB court on behalf of former Minister and TDP MLA K. Atchannaidu who arrested for their alleged involvement in the ESI scam.

The bail application was filed under the Section 437 and 439 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Mr. Naidu’s advocates claimed that the government had implicated him in the scam and that no preliminary inquiry was conducted before registration of the crime.

They insisted that Mr. Atchannaidu needed immediate medical attention. They argued that the former Minister was booked under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 as part of ‘vengeful politics’.

The bail plea was filed by advocates P. Venkateswarlu, G. Subba Rao, M. Lakshmi Narayana, G. Lakshmi Narayana and K. Nithin Krishna.