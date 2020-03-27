Andhra Pradesh

Bail out Kurnool workers stuck in Guntur district: CPI(M)

Party leaders submitted a memorandum to the officials concerned to this effect.

The CPI(M) has demanded that the district administration take steps to bring back migrant workers to their respective hometowns. Party leaders submitted a memorandum to the officials concerned to this effect. District secretary K. Prabhakar Reddy said: “People from Adoni, Aspari, Pattilonda, Kowthalam, Yemmiganur, and Kodumur are currently stuck in Tadepalli, Sattanapalli, Cherukuru, Ravela, Prattipadu mandals of Guntur district.” A majority of them are landless labourers, he added.

‘Distressed lot’

“They are distressed and do not know what to do as they are not getting work in the current situation,” Mr. Prabhakar Reddy said..

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2020 8:14:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/bail-out-kurnool-workers-stuck-in-guntur-district-cpim/article31178553.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY