Bail out Kurnool workers stuck in Guntur district: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) has demanded that the district administration take steps to bring back migrant workers to their respective hometowns. Party leaders submitted a memorandum to the officials concerned to this effect. District secretary K. Prabhakar Reddy said: “People from Adoni, Aspari, Pattilonda, Kowthalam, Yemmiganur, and Kodumur are currently stuck in Tadepalli, Sattanapalli, Cherukuru, Ravela, Prattipadu mandals of Guntur district.” A majority of them are landless labourers, he added.
‘Distressed lot’
“They are distressed and do not know what to do as they are not getting work in the current situation,” Mr. Prabhakar Reddy said..
