Andhra Pradesh

Bail out hapless workers, Kanna urges Jagan

The BJP leader writes letter to CM

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to give his personal attention to the travails of the migrant workers, saying that it is a responsibility to mitigate their suffering.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Sunday, Mr. Lakshminarayana said that the beleaguered workers were being fleeced while the district administrations were collecting funds from private people instead of utilising the resources provided by the government.

He alleged that the State government had not been proactive in bailing out the migrant workers, despite of huge financial assistance from the Centre.

HC directive

“Even the High Court has taken notice of the plights of the migrant workers and ordered that certain measures must be taken to give them the much-needed relief. It has directed that the Collectors and SPs should appoint nodal officers for monitoring the operations,” said the BJP leader.

The BJP leader said the workers were still facing a lot of problems while walking to their native places. “The government has not done much to address to their problems. At least now, the Chief Minister should pay attention to the issue,” he said.

May 18, 2020

