Bail out flood-hit farmers, Centre urged

GUNTUR

22 October 2020 18:36 IST

FAIFA writes to Union Minister for Agriculture

The Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) has urged the Central government to bail out farmers of Andhra Pradesh where crop damage has been reported in 25,000 hectares and monetary loss of ₹209 crore.

In a letter to Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, FAIFA national spokesperson Yeshwanth Ch said that cotton crop was damaged to an extent of 30,500 hectares with production loss of 0.54 lakh metric tonnes and monetary loss of ₹297 crore. Paddy crop was damaged to an extent of 85,000 hectares with production loss of 4.33 lakh metric tonnes and monetary loss of ₹801 crore.

In addition, Groundnut production loss was estimated at 2.10 lakh metric tonnes and ₹1,107-crore monetary loss. Losses of other crops including redgram, blackgram, greengram and minor millets put together to an extent of 42,000 hectares were damaged with a production loss of 0.32 lakh metric tonnes and monetary loss of ₹80 crore.

Horticulture crops

The horticulture crops also suffered losses (above 33%), especially chilli in extent of 3,199.22 hectares followed by banana in an extent of 2,540.88 hectares. Monetary losses for bananas were pegged at ₹75.77 crore and for chilli at ₹74.31 crore. Onion to an extent of 781.26 hectares was damaged and the monetary losses were estimated to be ₹11 crore. Turmeric to an extent of 1,846 hectares was damaged and the estimated losses were pegged at ₹57.33 crore. Vegetables in extent of 2,365.43 hectares were damaged.

In this connection, the FAIFA requested the Union Minister to direct the Cotton Corporation of India, FCI, Nafed etc., to extend full support by purchasing discoloured paddy, cotton, maize etc., and extend relief to the farming community. FAIFA further requested the Minister to send the Central team to conduct the field assessment and extend full support to both Telugu States.