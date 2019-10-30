Bail out building workers: CPI

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna demanded that the State government immediately jump into action and resolve the issue of sand scarcity that has been impacting the livelihood of lakhs of building workers and other related workers.

Mr. Ramakrishna along with the AITUC State leaders and other activists took part in the Maha Dharna programme against sand scarcity in the State. The protesters including Mr. Ramakrishna removed their shirts and held plates with sand as part of the demonstration.

Speaking on the occasion, he demanded that the government pay compensation for the loss of livelihood on the lines of allowance given to fishermen during the ban season.

He also asked the government to announce compensation of ₹10 lakh to building workers who committed suicide due to sand scarcity.

AITUC State general secretary G. Obulesh said that the government is transporting land to neighbouring States while people are struggling with scarcity here.

AITUC leaders said that protests against sand scarcity will be intensified in November to mount pressure on the government.