Bail denied to J.C. Prabhakar, Ashmit

Second Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate T. Hussein on Thursday heard the arguments in the petition filed by the Anantapur police seeking custody of the former Tadipatri MLA, J.C. Prabhakar, and his son Ashmit Reddy in the case pertaining to registration of BS-III lorry-trailers as BS-IV vehicles using fake documents at Kohima and later transferring them to Anantapur district with fake police NOCs.
The bail application filed before the Magistrate on Monday was rejected.
While the Magistrate conducted the proceedings through video-conference on Thursday, the details of the final order regarding the police custody was not known.
The Anantapur police were expecting a two-day custody of the father and son duo to further investigate the 27 cases filed against them, along with five new cases filed on June 12 and 13, in which the Prisoner’s Transit Warrants were issued for taking them to the Kadapa Central Prison.
On June 13, the Magistrate had remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days in the 27 cases filed by the Deputy Transport Commissioner here in the One Town police station on the charge of producing fake insurance certificates and police NOCs.
The transport authorities are investigating how the absence genuine Form 21 (Sale Certificate) from Ashok Leyland was overlooked and the vehicles registered. The police will also look into whether these certificates were fake at the time of registration in Form 20.
