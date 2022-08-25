Andhra Pradesh: Bahujan Samaj Party proposes implementation of job quota in private companies

‘Privatisation of PSUs leading to denial of jobs to the downtrodden’

Bahujan Samaj Party leaders offering tributes to B.P. Mandal on his birth anniversary, at Bobbili in Vizianagaram district on Thursday.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders Somu Rambabu and Soru Sambayya on Thursday urged the Union Government to implement reservation in jobs for Scheduled Castes, Tribes and Backward Classes at private companies across the country in the backdrop of ‘large-scale privatisation of public sector units’.

“The privatisation of PSUs is leading to denial of reservation to OBCs, SCs and STs,” the BSP leaders said at a programme organised to pay tribute to former Bihar Chief Minister B.P. Mandal on his 105th birth anniversary at Bobbili in Vizianagaram district.

Mr. Sambayya said that the B.P. Mandal Commission, appointed by the Morarji Desai government, had played a vital role in ensuring 27% reservation implemented by the V.P. Singh government after a gap of many years. He said that BSP founder Kanshi Ram and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati had given top priority to the welfare of OBCs, Scheduled Castes and Tribes in the country.

Mr. Rambabu said that the party leaders would tour all districts of the State to spread awareness on Kanshi Ram’s role in the uplift of OBCs and other downtrodden sections of society. The party leaders felicitated denizens who had worked for the welfare of the underprivileged in the district.