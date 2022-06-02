Bags missing, complain Tirumala devotees

Several devotees, who trekked to the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Thursday, failed to collect their bags as those reportedly went missing.

The devotees said that they had deposited the bags in the morning ahead of their trek along the Srivari Mettu footpath.

The missing luggage episode came to light when the devotees entered into an argument with the on-duty security and vigilance staff at the luggage collection centre in the evening.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is extending free transportation facilities for luggage of the pilgrims trekking to the hill shrine. Devotees can deposit their luggage with the TTD at the commencement of trekking routes and later collect those after reaching the town by producing the deposit receipts issued by the staff.

Meanwhile, the top vigilance sleuths who did not rule out the chances of misplacement of the bags, assured that the luggage would be returned to the devotees soon.