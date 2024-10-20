GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Badvel incident proof of government’s failure to maintain law and order in Andhra Pradesh, says Jagan 

There has been a spurt in attacks on girls and women since the NDA coalition government came to power, alleges the YSRCP president

Published - October 20, 2024 08:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Condemning the setting of a girl on fire at Badvel in Kadapa district by a married man, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that the government failed in maintaining law & order (L&O) and that there has been a spurt in attacks on girls and women since the NDA coalition government came to power.

In a message on X on Sunday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said people were living in fear as the L&O had gone for a toss, and asked whether the government had not deliberately undermined the Disha Bill, which was aimed at enhancing the safety of women, as part of vindictive politics.

He claimed that 1.56 crore women and girls downloaded the Disha app, and of them 31,607 benefited from the protection given through the app. Such a robust system had been wasted. Thirteen POCSO Courts and 12 Mahila Courts were set up for implementing the Disha programme, he said.

“This has been scrapped and, on the other hand, those calling the shots in the government are indulging in corruption. The police are dancing to the tunes of the government,” he added.

Purandeswari assures stringent punishment

Meanwhile, BJP State president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari said in message on X that she was shocked by the incident that took place at Badvel, and assured that the culprit would be given stringent punishment as per law.

She said the government had already instructed the police that the trial be done on a fast-track basis, and the punishment should be such that it deters anyone from committing heinous crimes against women and girls.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

