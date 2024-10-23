Badvel girl murder: CM Chandrababu Naidu assures justice to victim’s family

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) expressed deep condolences to the family of the 17-year-old girl who tragically lost her life after being set on fire by a man in Badvel, Kadapa district. The Chief Minister personally spoke to the victim’s mother over the phone, offering support and assuring that justice would be served.

The Intermediate student was brutally attacked with and set ablaze after the accused poured petrol on her, a few days ago. She had succumbed to her injuries. Mr. Naidu assured the grieving family that the perpetrator had already been arrested and would face the strictest of punishments. He promised that the case would be fast-tracked, ensuring that justice is served swiftly through a special court.

“The accused will face the harshest punishment,” Mr. Naidu assured the family. The Chief Minister also announced immediate financial assistance of ₹10 lakh to the family and stated that the government would take responsibility for the victim’s brother’s education.

Additionally, Mr. Naidu directed officials to secure employment for the victim’s mother, further ensuring the government’s support to the family.