Badvel bypoll: volunteer in trouble for ‘campaigning’ for YSRCP

BJP files complaint with District Election Officer

Trouble seems to be brewing for M. Narendra Kumar, who works as a volunteer at Sandrapalli village of Gopavaram mandal, for allegedly canvassing for the YSR Congress Party ahead of the bypoll to Badvel (SC) Assembly constituency. He was reportedly caught on camera participating in the campaign run by Nagari MLA R.K. Roja, Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and other leaders. Mr. Narendra Kumar was said to be seen wearing a YSRCP scarf during the campaign.

BJP candidate Panathala Suresh filed a complaint with the Collector and District Election Officer V. Vijayarama Raju on Tuesday, stating that the act violated the model code of conduct. Mr. Suresh demanded removal of the volunteer from service.

“This is just an example. There are many instances of violation of the poll code by the YSRCP in the form of misuse of official machinery and engaging volunteers for campaign. The ruling party leaders are making a mockery of the Election Commission,” he said in the representation, attaching photos of the volunteer.