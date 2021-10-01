Badvel bypoll: CEO seeks cooperation of parties

Vijayawada

01 October 2021 00:06 IST

Steps will be taken to prevent volunteers from influencing voters, he says

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K. Vijayanand sought the cooperation of political parties for the smooth conduct of the byelection to the Badvel Assembly constituency on October 30.

In a meeting with representatives of various parties at the Secretariat on Thursday, Mr. Vijayanand said the Model Code of Conduct came into force on September 28 with the announcement of schedule by the Election Commission of India.

Nominations should be filed by October 8 and the last date for withdrawal is October 13. Polling would be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 30 and the result would be declared on November 2. The election process is to be completed by November 5.

The CEO said there were 2,16,154 voters (including service voters) as on date and those who are enrolled by October 8 can exercise their right to vote. A total of 272 polling stations and nine auxiliary stations were being set up for the bypoll. Rajampet Sub-Collector Ketan Garg would be the election officer.

The candidates have to declare criminal antecedents, if any, in advance as per the Supreme Court directions, the CEO added.

Responding to an appeal by the opposition parties, Mr. Vijayanand said necessary steps would be taken to prevent ward and village volunteers from influencing voters.

The polling would be conducted strictly as per the Election Commission guidelines, he assured the participants.

Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh (YSR Congress), Varla Ramaiah (TDP) and V. Hemanth Kumar (BJP) was among those present.