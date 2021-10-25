Badvel bypoll: BJP seeks appointment of eligible voters as polling, counting agents

Deployment of CRPF necessary to ensure a fair election: Veerraju

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Sushil Chandra on Sunday, requesting him to allow the appointment of eligible voters of Kadapa district as polling and counting agents for the bypoll to Badvel (SC) Assembly constituency.

Mr. Veerraju, in his letter, alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were threatening the BJP cadre by foisting false cases and pressuring them to support it or stay away from the election altogether.

“The police are supporting the YSRCP workers by all possible means. Hence, we have requested to the Election Commission to allow appointment of eligible voters as polling and counting agents, and to deploy CRPF to ensure a free and fair election in Badvel,” he said.

Mr. Veerraju said that the election rules were clear that the candidates could appoint polling and counting agents from the nearby areas. He was, therefore, requesting the CEC to issue proceedings and instructions to the Returning Officer and Presiding Officers not to cause any disturbance in the appointment of eligible voters as polling and counting agents on the polling day. Representations in this regard were submitted earlier for the sake of having a peaceful poll.