Badminton meet begins in Tenali

July 17, 2023 04:47 am | Updated 04:47 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Paris State-Level Badminton Championship was kickstarted at Tenali in Guntur district on Sunday.

Tenali MLA Annabatuni Sivakumar inaugurated the tournament along with Tenali Sports Development Committee head Munagala Shyam Prasad.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sivakumar said more such tournaments should be conducted in Tenali as they would be useful for the athletes to showcase their talent.

Tenali DSP G. Janardhana Rao, Guntur District Sports Officer Venkateswara Rao and others were present. The tournament will conclude on July 17.

