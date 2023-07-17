ADVERTISEMENT

Badminton meet begins in Tenali

July 17, 2023 04:47 am | Updated 04:47 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

The Andhra Paris State-Level Badminton Championship was kickstarted at Tenali in Guntur district on Sunday.

Tenali MLA Annabatuni Sivakumar inaugurated the tournament along with Tenali Sports Development Committee head Munagala Shyam Prasad.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sivakumar said more such tournaments should be conducted in Tenali as they would be useful for the athletes to showcase their talent.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tenali DSP G. Janardhana Rao, Guntur District Sports Officer Venkateswara Rao and others were present. The tournament will conclude on July 17.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

badminton

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US