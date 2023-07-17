HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Badminton meet begins in Tenali

July 17, 2023 04:47 am | Updated 04:47 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

The Andhra Paris State-Level Badminton Championship was kickstarted at Tenali in Guntur district on Sunday.

Tenali MLA Annabatuni Sivakumar inaugurated the tournament along with Tenali Sports Development Committee head Munagala Shyam Prasad.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sivakumar said more such tournaments should be conducted in Tenali as they would be useful for the athletes to showcase their talent.

Tenali DSP G. Janardhana Rao, Guntur District Sports Officer Venkateswara Rao and others were present. The tournament will conclude on July 17.

Related Topics

badminton

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.