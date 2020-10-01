Bad roads prove a bane for motorists in Laveru, Ranasthalam

Authorities urged to check movement of heavy vehicles on certain stretches

Illegal quarrying and transport of mining material in heavy vehicles have become a bane for thousands of people living in Laveru, Ranasthalam, Tekkali, Santabommali and surrounding mandals.

The Panchayat Rraj Department laid roads a couple of years ago in many routes including Bejjipuram-Bontalapeta of Laveru mandal of Srikakulam district.

The roads’ condition is also horrible in several places including Mettavalasa, Rowthupeta-Ravada, and other villages of Srikakulam district.

According to sources, many contractors are supplying gravel for the extension of National Highway between Pydibhimavaram-Narasannapeta stretch.

“Many contractors are close to political circles and because of it, the Panchayat Raj Department is also silent in spite of heavy damage to roads. Their condition is horrible during rainy days,” said a teacher who met with an accident due to many potholes on the Bejjipuram-Bontalapeta-Mettavalasa route.

Illegal quarries

According to locals, as many as ten accidents take place and many two wheeler drivers became victims. Jana Sena Party Tekkali in-charge Kaniti Kiran urged the district administration to take action against all illegal quarries. “Many stone crushing units and quarries ignore safety norms. They have been using heavy explosion material. It leads to damage of many houses in Kakarapalli and surrounding areas of Santabommali mandal. There is no check on movement of heavy vehicles in the rural areas,” he added. He said that JSP would bring the issue to the notice of Collector J. Nivas since villagers turn victims of road accidents.