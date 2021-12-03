Bad roads no deterrent for marching Amaravati ryots

Many Muslims express solidarity in Nellore district

Braving slush and roads riddled with potholes, farmers from Amaravati continued their court-to-temple long march to Tirupati from Marupalli village in SPSR Nellore district on Thursday.

After breaking coconuts and offering ‘harathi’ to the vehicle of Lord Venkateswara in the forefront, a group of 157 farmers led by Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti convenor A. Siva Reddy proceeded with their Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam Mahapadayatra on the 32nd day demanding retention of Amaravati as the sole capital of the State. The recent rains had left the Marupalli-Turimela road in a sheet of water in several stretches.

The YSR Congress Party, which had promised to provide pothole-free roads on coming to power, had conveniently forgotten its poll promise, they contended.

Hundreds of people from Podalakur and nearby places expressed solidarity with the ryots from the capital region, moved by their plight following denial of resting place en route allegedly by the authorities on Wednesday.

“We will stand by the farmers who have parted with their land in the interest of the State,” they said.

A large number of Muslims expressed their solidarity with the farmers at Degapudi village.

Telugu Desam Party leaders Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Tenali Sravan Kumar and Abdul Azeez were among those who walked for some distance along with farmers.

Activists of the BJP, CPI and CPI(M) joined the march which ended for the day at Turimela after covering a distance of 14 km.