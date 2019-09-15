Andhra Pradesh

Bad road forces two pregnant women to walk in Agency

A pregnant tribal woman Kasulamma being shifted to Primary Health Centre (PHC) on foot in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday.

A pregnant tribal woman Kasulamma being shifted to Primary Health Centre (PHC) on foot in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

One of them delivers stillborn baby on road

Two pregnant tribal women from an interior village in Paderu mandal of Vizag Agency were forced to walk to reach an ambulance due to bad road on Saturday. One of them delivered a stillborn on the road.

According to sources, the two pregnant women Jyothi and K. Kasulamma are from the same village. Their relatives requested for ambulance to take them to hospital. But the vehicle was not able to reach the village due to bad roads and asked them to come to a spot for pick-up.

With no options left, the pregnant women had to walk a couple of kilometres to reach the ambulance. But before they could reach the ambulance, Jyothi developed severe labour pains and delivered the stillborn baby with the help of the ASHA worker and a nurse who were accompanying them.

District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) S. Tirupathi Rao said that the 108 ambulance could not reach the village due to bad roads. He said that the condition of Jyothi was fine. He said that they are yet to receive more details over the incident.

