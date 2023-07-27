‘Bacteria wilt’ poses a grave threat to tomato crop in Andhra Pradesh’s Madanapalle region

July 27, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHITTOOR / MADANAPALLE

Officials of the Horticulture Department are gearing up to launch a series of awareness camps for the tomato growers in the Chittoor and Annamayya districts, following the presence of the dreaded ‘bacteria wilt’, a disease that causes sudden death of plants, in small patches in several areas.

Amidst the fear that the disease may spread further, farmers are gearing up for a soil reclamation drive and sprinkling of bleaching powder and other chemicals.

At present, the yield has touched rock bottom in the Madanapalle region, considered Asia’s largest tomato belt.

On July 27 (Thursday), the Madanapalle market received the lowest of 386 tonnes. The first and second grades were priced at ₹160 and ₹140 per kg respectively. Both these grades were meant for metropolitan cities. The third grade, sold in the local markets by the retailers, was priced between ₹120 and ₹140 per kg.

The arrivals are expected to go below 100 tonnes in the weeks to come. Crop in only 10% of the total extent under cultivation is reaching the markets.

The remaining crop, which forms a part of the first kharif produce, will be harvested from August last week.

“The soil-borne disease is deadly for solanaceous crops such as tomato. We can only prevent the disease, but can’t cure it. Crop rotation is the only remedy.”Madhusudan ReddyDistrict Horticulture Officer

District Horticulture Officer D. Madhusudan Reddy has advised the growers to be alert to the ‘bacteria wilt’, as it has been reported from Somala in Chittoor district and Tamballapalle in Annamayya district.

“The soil-borne disease is deadly for the solanaceous crops, which predominantly include tomato, eggplant, chilli, and potato. Once the wilt attacks the plant, its death is imminent. We can only prevent the disease, but can’t cure it,” says Dr. Madhusudan Reddy.

“The only remedy is to strictly avoid continuous cultivation of tomato in the region. Farmers must follow crop rotation, alternating between solanaceous and non-solanaceous crops,” he advises.

Preventive measures

The official says that instructions have been issued to the field staff to propagate three important remedial measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the region — barring immediate use of tractors from the wilt-affected fields, pumping the bleached material into the soil, and sowing of tolerant varieties and grafted plants.

Meanwhile, tomato farmers under the Madanapalle market zone say that crop cutting has been delayed in the last one week week due to inclement weather.

“Light rain and cloudy sky delay the ripening of tomato. We are at the fag end of the summer crop, and this will close in a few days. The first kharif crop will reach the markets from the end of August,” says Manju Kokkanti, a tomato grower in Valmikipuram mandal.

