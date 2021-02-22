Bacteria talk to each other, says CDFD scientist

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 February 2021 19:23 IST

‘We are trying to understand the basic social communication systems in them’

GITAM Institute of Science has observed Researchers’ Day on the occasion of the birth anniversary of eminent scientist Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, GITAM Institute of Science Principal M. Sarathchandrababu said that Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar inspired many people to take up science research in the country. As a part of the event, researchers from science discipline gave a presentation on their ongoing research.

The best oral presentations were awarded in the disciplines of both physical and biological sciences. The institute also arranged two scientific lectures with 2020 Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Awardees.

Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize- 2020 recipient and scientist from Hyderabad-based Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostic (CDFD) Subhadeep Chatterjee delivered his lecture on ‘Understand the Social Language of Bacteria.’

In his presentation, he said that bacteria talk to each other and their language is chemical. He said that some bacteria do not speak and however can listen to what others are talking and sometimes bacteria get an idea about who are their neighbours. “We are trying to understand the basic social communication systems in bacteria and their mechanisms,” he added.

Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize- 2020 recipient and Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (Kolkata) Professor Jyotirmayee Dash briefed about new organic transformations, structure and function of nucleic acid targets in therapeutics and nanotechnology.