‘Backward classes will extend their support to TDP’

March 12, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former Minister and TDP Rajam in-charge Kondru Muralimohan on Tuesday said that the backward classes would come back to the TDP fold in the coming elections as they understood that the YSRCP government failed to ensure self-reliance through BC, SC and ST Corporations, which were not given funds in the last five years.

Several YSRCP local leaders joined TDP in his presence in Rajam. Speaking on the occasion, he said that BC declaration of ‘Super Six schemes’ of TDP caught the attention of backward and downtrodden classes.

Mr. Murali alleged that YSRCP looted public money by putting heavy burden in the form of electricity charges, bus fares and higher rates for liquor. TDP leaders Guravana Narayana Rao, Vanga Venkata Rao and others were present.

