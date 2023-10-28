ADVERTISEMENT

Backward classes will comeback to TDP’s fold: TDP leader

October 28, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

Boina Govindarajulu said that the real empowerment to backward classes would be possible only when former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu would assume power in the State

The Hindu Bureau

TDP new general secretary Boina Govindarajulu. File photo: Arrangement

The Telugu Desam Party’s BC Sadhikarika wing convener and Parvatipuram observer Boina Govindarajulu on Saturday exuded confidence that people of all backward classes would come back to TDP’s fold ahead of 2024 general elections as they were unhappy with the YSRCP ruling in the State.

Speaking in TDP’s general body meeting held in Parvatipuram, he said that the government had created corporations with lot of hype but failed to ensure responsibilities and funds for chairpersons and directors of those corporations.

He said that the real empowerment to backward classes would be possible only when TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would assume power in the State. Mr. Govindarajulu said that there was no response for the Ministers Samajika Sadhikarika bus yatra as BCs were disguised with the poor administration in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US