Backward classes will comeback to TDP’s fold: TDP leader

October 28, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Telugu Desam Party’s BC Sadhikarika wing convener and Parvatipuram observer Boina Govindarajulu on Saturday exuded confidence that people of all backward classes would come back to TDP’s fold ahead of 2024 general elections as they were unhappy with the YSRCP ruling in the State.

Speaking in TDP’s general body meeting held in Parvatipuram, he said that the government had created corporations with lot of hype but failed to ensure responsibilities and funds for chairpersons and directors of those corporations.

He said that the real empowerment to backward classes would be possible only when TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would assume power in the State. Mr. Govindarajulu said that there was no response for the Ministers Samajika Sadhikarika bus yatra as BCs were disguised with the poor administration in the State.

