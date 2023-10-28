HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Backward classes will comeback to TDP’s fold: TDP leader

Boina Govindarajulu said that the real empowerment to backward classes would be possible only when former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu would assume power in the State

October 28, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP new general secretary Boina Govindarajulu. File photo: Arrangement

TDP new general secretary Boina Govindarajulu. File photo: Arrangement

The Telugu Desam Party’s BC Sadhikarika wing convener and Parvatipuram observer Boina Govindarajulu on Saturday exuded confidence that people of all backward classes would come back to TDP’s fold ahead of 2024 general elections as they were unhappy with the YSRCP ruling in the State.

Speaking in TDP’s general body meeting held in Parvatipuram, he said that the government had created corporations with lot of hype but failed to ensure responsibilities and funds for chairpersons and directors of those corporations.

He said that the real empowerment to backward classes would be possible only when TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would assume power in the State. Mr. Govindarajulu said that there was no response for the Ministers Samajika Sadhikarika bus yatra as BCs were disguised with the poor administration in the State.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.