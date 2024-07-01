Backward Classes Welfare Minister hails Naidu for fulfilling social pension promise

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare S. Savitha said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has fulfilled his commitment to providing social pensions as promised during the election campaign.

She noted that the festive atmosphere throughout the State and the immense joy in the families of the elderly, disabled, and widows reflect this fulfilment. The Minister launched the distribution of pensions at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries in Somandepalli mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.

During the event, she performed a ‘milk abhishekam’ to Mr. Naidu’s portrait alongside the pensioners, and subsequently visited the beneficiaries to explain the scheme and hand over the pensions.

Ms. Savitha said that the State government is distributing pensions to 65.18 lakh beneficiaries amounting to ₹4,399 crore. In the Sathya Sai district, the total amount of pensions for 2,70,966 people would be ₹184.70 crore.

She said that although former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised a pension of ₹3,000 in 2019, it took five years for this figure to be reached.

In Chittoor district, Collector Sumit Kumar emphasised that the State government’s initiative aims to provide social security pensions to the underprivileged. He, along with Puthalapattu MLA K. Murali Mohan, inaugurated the launch of pensions at Petamitta village of Puthalapattu constituency. As part of this initiative, beneficiaries received the July pension of ₹4,000 along with the arrears of ₹3,000 for April, May and June, totaling ₹7,000.

The Collector highlighted that the State government has mandated the complete disbursement of pensions at the beneficiaries’ homes on the first day through the staff of the village and ward secretariats. In the district, ₹181 crore has been distributed to 2,71,696 people across various categories. He urged beneficiaries to make use of this financial assistance provided by the government for their social needs and purchase of medicines, with the reassurance of full cooperation for the development of every village in the Puthalapattu constituency.