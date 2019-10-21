Backward Classes need political quota: Krishnaiah

National Backward Classes Welfare Association president R. Krishnaiah on Sunday asked the Union government to take steps for the implementation of BC reservation both in Parliament and all legislatures in the country to protect the interest of underdeveloped sections. He said that only 14% seats were represented by BCs in Parliament.

The Andhra Pradesh B.C. Sangham organised a meeting in Srikakulam to discuss the issues of the backward classes. Mr. Krishnaiah told the gathering that the association would take up a nation-wide agitation to step up pressure on the Union government over the issue.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Ambedkar University and former Director of A.P. B.C. Study Circle Hanumanthu Lajapathi Rai felt that BCs could have got a legitimate share if reservation was implemented for them along with SCs and STs in the country. He urged the government to implement reservation system in promotions.

Srikakulam BC Sankshema Sangham president B. Chandrapati Rao and general secretary Badana Deva Bhushanam felt that reservation in private sector was the need of the hour. They urged the government to come out with an exclusive BC Sub Plan in the country with ₹1 lakh crore.

AITAM professor B. Rajesh said constitutional changes were needed to protect the interests of backward classes.

He urged all the parties to extend support to the BC Reservation Bill mooted by the YSR Congress Party in Parliament.