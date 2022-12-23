Backward Classes in Andhra Pradesh ruined financially under YSRCP rule, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

December 23, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that about 140 Backward Classes (BCs) communities involved in various professions were ruined financially due to the YSRCP policies.

The BCs had been really empowered only under the TDP government when a slew of measures were taken for their welfare, including sanction of funds to the BC Corporation regularly, Mr. Naidu said.

Speaking at the “Idhem Kharma” programme organised by former Minister Kondru Murali Mohan at Rajam in the district, Mr. Naidu asserted that the party would return to power in the 2024 elections.

The TDP government had provided many opportunities for the BC leaders who included T. Devender Goud, K. Yerrannaidu, and Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, he said.

“In contrast, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Y.V. Subba Reddy, V. Vijay Sai Reddy as in-charges of various regions while ignoring the BC leaders. The Chief Minister has spoken a lot about the welfare of the BCs, but failed to release funds for the 56 corporations created for their welfare,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

He further alleged that many BC leaders of the TDP such as Mr. Atchannaidu, Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, Kollu Ravindra, Kuna Ravikumar, and Gowthu Sireesha were harassed by the YSRCP government by foisting false cases against them.

Mr. Murali Mohan said the Backward Classes, the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) had led a happy life during the TDP term.

“The huge participation of people in the Rajam public meeting on Thursday indicates that all sections of society are supporting the TDP. The party will get absolute majority and Mr. Naidu will become the Chief Minister again,” Mr. Murali Mohan said.

Several advocates, led by senior lawyer and TDP leader I. Sriramula Naidu, met Mr. Naidu and submitted a memorandum on the issues faced by the BCs.

Earlier, the TDP leaders paid tributes to actor Kaikala Satyanarayana who died in Hyderabad in the early hours of Friday.