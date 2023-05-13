ADVERTISEMENT

Backward classes got nothing from YSRCP government, alleges former Minister Gunda Appala Suryanarayana

May 13, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and TDP senior leader Gunda Appala Suryanarayana on Saturday alleged that YSRCP government was shedding only crocodile tears for backward classes, whose socio-economic standards deteriorated further over the past four years in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a media conference in Srikakulam, he alleged that the government completely ignored BC’s sub-plan and diverted funds for other unproductive activities. He said many new corporations were created but chairpersons and directors were not given funds and responsibilities, which were necessary to meet the aspirations of the backward classes.

Mr. Suryanarayana said that a four-day agitation over the issues of BCs would begin on May 18 in Srikakulam and urged all party leaders to highlight the issue during the Idemi Kharma agitation as well.

