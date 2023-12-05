Backward classes’ association to launch BC Ratha Yatra from Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh on December 7

December 05, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

National Backward Classes Association president Laka Vengala Rao Yadav and Srikakulam district president P. Chandrapati Rao and other leaders will launch BC Ratha Yatra on December 7 in Ichchapuram of Srikakulam district to ask all political parties to give 90 tickets out of 175 Assembly constituencies to BCs in Andhra Pradesh. Srikakulam District Congress Party president Pedada Parameswara Rao released the poster of the yatra in Srikakulam on Tuesday and said that the party would extend its support for the association since YSRCP had not empowered backward classes.

“The government created 56 corporations for BCs but none of them were given funds and responsibilities. That is why, we are extending our support to the association,” he added. The Association’s district president P. Chandrapati Rao said that caste census should be taken up to know the socioeconomic conditions of all sections of the society. He said that 55% seats for BCs and sub-quota for women were main demands of the organisation. He said that Ratha Yatra will cover all the Assembly constituencies in the district.