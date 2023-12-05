HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Backward classes’ association to launch BC Ratha Yatra from Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh on December 7

December 05, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Srikakulam DCC president Pedada Parameswara Rao releasing BC Ratha Yatra poster in Srikakulam on Tuesday.

Srikakulam DCC president Pedada Parameswara Rao releasing BC Ratha Yatra poster in Srikakulam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

National Backward Classes Association president Laka Vengala Rao Yadav and Srikakulam district president P. Chandrapati Rao and other leaders will launch BC Ratha Yatra on December 7 in Ichchapuram of Srikakulam district to ask all political parties to give 90 tickets out of 175 Assembly constituencies to BCs in Andhra Pradesh. Srikakulam District Congress Party president Pedada Parameswara Rao released the poster of the yatra in Srikakulam on Tuesday and said that the party would extend its support for the association since YSRCP had not empowered backward classes.

“The government created 56 corporations for BCs but none of them were given funds and responsibilities. That is why, we are extending our support to the association,” he added. The Association’s district president P. Chandrapati Rao said that caste census should be taken up to know the socioeconomic conditions of all sections of the society. He said that 55% seats for BCs and sub-quota for women were main demands of the organisation. He said that Ratha Yatra will cover all the Assembly constituencies in the district.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.