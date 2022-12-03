  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup schedule: Full list of Round of 16 matches; timings, dates; live streaming info

Backward Classes are with the YSRCP, avers Botcha Satyanarayana

They will not vote for the TDP in the 2024 elections as Naidu betrayed them for decades, says the Education Minister

December 03, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Representatives of the Sondi community submitting a representation to Minister Botcha Satyanarayana in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Representatives of the Sondi community submitting a representation to Minister Botcha Satyanarayana in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday said the Backward Classes communities were with the YSRCP, and they would not side with any other party, including the TDP.

Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had betrayed the BCs for decades, and they would not vote for him in the 2024 elections, said Mr. Satyanarayana, who is also incharge of Srikakulam district.

The Minister was speaking at the preparatory meeting held with public representatives ahead of the party’s ‘Jayaho BC’ conclave to be organised in Vijayawada on December 7. He said the YSRCP government had created 56 corporations for various BCs.

Navyandhra Sondi Kula Samkshema Sangham State president N. Koteswara Chowdary urged Mr. Satyanarayana to ensure an exclusive corporation for the most backward community.

Mr. Satyanarayana assured to bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Former Minister and YSRCP district president Dharmana Krishnadas said that the socio-economic conditions of the Sondi community was bad and that the government’s attention was needed for their development.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.