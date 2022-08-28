Backward Classes are getting closer to BJP in Andhra Pradesh, says Laxman

Three-day training programme of party’s OBC Morcha concludes

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
August 28, 2022 19:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman addressing the media in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRAGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman on Sunday said that the party was becoming stronger with the support from the Backward Classes (BCs) in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the three-day OBC Morcha State training programme here, Mr. Laxman said that the OBC Morcha had helped the party register victories in Uttar Pradesh and that the welfare schemes introduced by the BJP-led Central government would help garner support from the OBCs in Andhra Pradesh.

“In Andhra Pradesh, the OBCs are getting closer to the BJP as they have been benefited from the Central schemes. The OBC Morcha will play a key role in strengthening the party,” said Mr. Laxman.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the OBC Morcha leaders and BJP activists during the valedictory of the training programme, Mr. Laxman appealed them to strive for the welfare of OBCs in the State.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

BJP State president Somu Veerraju and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Rajahmundry
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app