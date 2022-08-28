Backward Classes are getting closer to BJP in Andhra Pradesh, says Laxman

BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman addressing the media in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRAGEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman on Sunday said that the party was becoming stronger with the support from the Backward Classes (BCs) in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the three-day OBC Morcha State training programme here, Mr. Laxman said that the OBC Morcha had helped the party register victories in Uttar Pradesh and that the welfare schemes introduced by the BJP-led Central government would help garner support from the OBCs in Andhra Pradesh.

“In Andhra Pradesh, the OBCs are getting closer to the BJP as they have been benefited from the Central schemes. The OBC Morcha will play a key role in strengthening the party,” said Mr. Laxman.

Addressing the OBC Morcha leaders and BJP activists during the valedictory of the training programme, Mr. Laxman appealed them to strive for the welfare of OBCs in the State.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.