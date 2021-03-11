‘Backstabbers’ a cause for worry, says Roja

CHITTOOR

11 March 2021 00:29 IST

‘Will take up the issue with Jagan and set things right’

The presence of “backstabbers” in the YSRCP has been a cause for worry in the constituency for the last several years, Nagari MLA R.K. Roja has said.

“In spite of their betrayal, the people of Nagari had voted me to power twice. I shall bring this menace to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy soon, and I hope to set things right,” Ms. Roja said while addressing the media after casting her vote in the municipal elections at Nagari on Wednesday.

Ms. Roja said it was unfortunate that the “backstabbers” had fielded rebel candidates to work for the defeat of the YSRCP in several wards in Nagari and Puttur.

“The backstabbers have even canvassed for the TDP candidates to spoil the chances of the YSRCP. But I am confident that the YSRCP will sweep the polls in Nagari and Puttur,” Ms. Roja said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Roja’s comments have created a flutter in the party circles. It is observed that Ms. Roja’s remarks are targeted at former Nagari municipal chairperson K.J. Kumar. The two are said to be at loggerheads since the 2019 elections.