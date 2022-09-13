Back to school programme launched in Palnadu

ADVERTISEMENT

A drive to bring back out-of-school children has been launched in the backward Palnadu region. District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti said that the programme, Badiki Podam - Bagu Padadam, has been launched after a survey revealed that many children are opting out of school for various social and economic reasons.

“We are happy that we were able to enroll 950 children back into schools after counselling their parents. We will carry forward this momentum and ensure that 100% of children are enrolled in schools,” said Mr. Siva Sankar after addressing a meeting at the ZP High School at Savalyapuram in Vinukonda mandal.

Stating that there were over 30,000 dropouts in Palnadu district, the Collector said that the officers had been given a target of enrolling all of them within 90 days.

“We are finding the reasons for the high dropout rate after speaking to parents. We are trying to address their issues too,” said the Collector.

The vidya committees would also be activated for the drive, he added.