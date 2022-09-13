Back to school programme launched in Palnadu

Target to enrol 30,000 dropouts in the district in 90 days, says Collector

P. Samuel Jonathan NARASARAOPET
September 13, 2022 21:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A drive to bring back out-of-school children has been launched in the backward Palnadu region. District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti said that the programme, Badiki Podam - Bagu Padadam, has been launched after a survey revealed that many children are opting out of school for various social and economic reasons.

“We are happy that we were able to enroll 950 children back into schools after counselling their parents. We will carry forward this momentum and ensure that 100% of children are enrolled in schools,” said Mr. Siva Sankar after addressing a meeting at the ZP High School at Savalyapuram in Vinukonda mandal.

Stating that there were over 30,000 dropouts in Palnadu district, the Collector said that the officers had been given a target of enrolling all of them within 90 days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are finding the reasons for the high dropout rate after speaking to parents. We are trying to address their issues too,” said the Collector.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The vidya committees would also be activated for the drive, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
school
education
students

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app