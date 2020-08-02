Back on track after a decade

Landscape in the perennially arid region of South-Western Andhra Pradesh has suddenly turned green with farmers making the best use of favourable conditions during current monsoon. After more than a decade, climatic conditions favoured timely rains and this region comprising Kurnool and Anantapur districts received above 100% of its historical average.

In two months from June 1, Anantapur district received 108.1% excess rainfall (273.3 mm against normal of 131.3 mm) compared to 107.5% excess in Kurnool district till July 31. In July Kurnool district recorded 122.1% excess rainfall (260.7 mm against normal of 117.2 mm). The last time such good rain witnessed was in 2007 in these parts.

Overall sowings in Anantapur district for all kinds of crops stood at 108% by July 27 with the major crop groundnut traditionally sown in 4,60,170 hectares, has witnessed 85% (3,91,450 ha) sowing and it is in a vegetative state.

“We have 72,648 tonnes of fertilizers ready at the Rythu Bharosa Kendas, private distributors and A.P. Agros Hubs in addition to the wholesalers to match the immediate need for urea, DAP, SOP, and Complex,” Joint Director of Agriculture Sk. Habib Basha tells The Hindu.

In Kurnool district cotton takes the cake with 1,69,133 hectares sown against a normal of 2,33,933 hectares till July 20. Paddy, red gram and groundnut are sown in 75,000 to 1 lakh hectares normally and this monsoon season all these crops have been sown in above 72% of normal areas so far with an overall average of 60% for all crops put together by July 30, says Kurnool Joint Director of Agriculture U. Umamaheswaramma.

RBK’s role

If timely and excess rain played a big role in accelerating agriculture activity, the timely distribution of all kinds of local seeds at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras ahead of the season with the State government’s intervention made the farmers prepare farmlands in advance taking full advantage of the lockdown period.