BAC decides to conduct Assembly session for five days

The Business Advisory Committee meeting of the A.P. Legislative Assembly chaired by Speaker Thammineni Seetharam decided to conduct the session for five days (up to September 21) excluding the weekends (September 17 and 18).

It was attended by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telugu Desam Party’s K. Atchannaidu among others.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi (MLA from Bapatla) resigned to give way to Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, who was elevated to the post in April.

It was in tune with the caste equations worked out by the government that Mr. Swamy was promoted as Deputy Speaker. He is likely to be sworn in during the monsoon session of the Assembly.