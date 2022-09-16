BAC decides to conduct Assembly session for five days

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 16, 2022 08:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Business Advisory Committee meeting of the A.P. Legislative Assembly chaired by Speaker Thammineni Seetharam decided to conduct the session for five days (up to September 21) excluding the weekends (September 17 and 18).

It was attended by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telugu Desam Party’s K. Atchannaidu among others. 

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi (MLA from Bapatla) resigned to give way to Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, who was elevated to the post in April.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was in tune with the caste equations worked out by the government that Mr. Swamy was promoted as Deputy Speaker. He is likely to be sworn in during the monsoon session of the Assembly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app