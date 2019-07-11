‘Baby’ Samantha sparkles

Actor Samantha Akkineni enthralled her fans by making a brief appearance at the Saraswati Movie Hall where the film ’ O! Baby’ is being screened.

Delirious fans cheered Samantha and the rest of the film crew when they showed up at the cinema on Wednesday.

Earlier, Samantha took part in celebrations hosted by EVV Kalavahini. Dressed in a shimmering gown, Samantha said that acting in the film had given her a new experience. EVV Kalahavahini president Vechha Krishnamurthy was present.

Director Nandini Reddy said the film had straddled between two generations, one an older generation and another, a generation aspiring a change. Many movie-goers have gone down memory lane after watching the film and some of them had said that their family bonds grew after watching the film, she claimed.

Naga Shaurya, the hero, was also present.